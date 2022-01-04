Railway booking clerk, wife held for staging robbery in TN

Chennai, Jan 4 (IANS) Railway Police personnel on Tuesday arrested a booking clerk of the Southern Railway working at the Tiruvanmiyur MRTS railway station, Chennai for stealing the money and staging a robbery.



n Monday morning at 4 a.m. when a passenger arrived to buy a ticket at the booking counter of Tiruvanmiyur MRTS railway station, there was no one at the counter and lights were on. The passenger went to the rear of the room and found it open and inside the booking clerk, Teekaram Meena was lying with his hands and feet tied and mouth gagged.



After the passenger raised an alarm, Railway police and local people reached the spot and the booking clerk told them that a three-member gang had barged into the room at around 3.30 a.m. while he was at the counter and looted the money from the counter after bashing him and tying him down at knifepoint.



He said that the Tamil speaking trio fled the scene after the loot.



Police interrogating him found his version far from true and on persistent questioning, Teekaram spilled the beans. He had borrowed money from friends and colleagues to the tune of Rs 2.5 lakh after losing money in online betting games as he was addicted to that.



Tiruvanmiyur GRP inspector Salini while speaking to IANS said: "His wife Saraswathi reached the Tiruvanmiyur railway station on Monday morning in an auto-rickshaw from Urappakam where they lived and she got down a lane ahead and walked to the station. On reaching the booking office, she tied her husband with a rope, gagged him and fled with a bag of money, took another auto-rickshaw, and left for home."



Police inspected the CCTV cameras at the nearby Tidel park as the Tiruvanmiyur MRTS railway station lacked CCTV cameras and found a woman boarding an autorickshaw in early hours of the morning. The police traced the driver of the auto-rickshaw with the number displayed in the CCTV and on questioning, he said that he had dropped the woman at Urappakam which was Teekaram's residence. Police found the stolen cash from Teekaram's residence.



Teekaram, 29, hailing from Rajasthan, has been working with the Railways for the past five years. Both Teekaram and his wife Saraswathi were arrested and produced before court.



