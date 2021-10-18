Rail Roko protests by farmers affect rail traffic in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Oct 18 (IANS) A total of 18 trains were cancelled in North West Railways in Rajasthan while 10 were partially suspended as 'Rail Roko' protests by farmers against the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and the demand of the resignation of Union Minister Ajay Misra Teni, affected the services in Hanumangarh, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Ganganagar and Churu districts.



One train operational on Phulera-Rewadi line was also suspended.



As per NW Railways Chief Public Relations Officer Col Shashi Kiran, "Farmers sat on tracks in different districts, land blocked zones under Bhivani-Rewadi, Sirsa-Rewadi, Loharu-Hisar, Suratgarh-Bathinda, Hanumangarh-Sadarlpur and Shriganganagar-Rewadi rail blocks too."



The protesters tried to enter Jaipur railway station too however they were stopped by railway police. A huge police force was deployed near Gandhi Nagar railway station, Durgapura railway station, Kanakpura station, Jagatpura etc to prevent any untoward incident.



However, farmers along with women and youths sat at the entrance of the station and raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.



--IANS

arc/skp/