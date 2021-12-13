Rahul, Priyanka to participate in padyatra in Amethi on Dec 18

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) As part of Congress' ongoing nationwide 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan', former party President Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be participating in Padyatra in Amethi on December 18, the party said on Monday.



Congress MLC Deepak Singh said the padyatra will start from Jagdishpur and culminate in Jamo in Gauriganj.



The Gandhi siblings are likely to join the yatra from the start, he added.



Congress General Secretary, K.C. Venugopal said: "The party had launched a countrywide agitation programme 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' on November 14, 2021 to expose the gross mismanagement of the economy by the Modi government and make the people aware of the government's insensitivity in addressing the prevalent back breaking inflation."



The Congress said the people supporting the campaign also have been registering themselves for ongoing Congress membership drive launched from November 1, 2021 through missed calls and other processes. The party has also tried to ensure a discussion on the issue in the ongoing winter session of Parliament.



"After the callous and undemocratic denial of permission for holding a rally in Delhi, the party on Sunday organised a mega 'Mehngai Hatao Rally' in Jaipur, Rajasthan where Rahul Gandhi compared prices of essential commodities like gas cylinder, pulses, ghee, flour and sugar from 2014 and showed how they now have mostly doubled and tripled, Deepak Singh said.



He asked the crowd- "Achhe din aa gaye,? adding that the country is being run by "Hum do, Humare do."



Taking a dig at the Modi-led BJP government, he said everything is being given away to a few chosen businessmen."



He said that he will also be attending a public rally in Dehradun, Uttarakhand on 16th of this month to celebrate 50th anniversary of 'Vijay Diwas', commemorating the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Liberation War and victory over Pakistan.



IANS

miz/shb/