Rahul Gandhi condemns blast at Ludhiana court

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has condemned Ludhiana blast which claimed two lives on Thursday.



Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "The blast in Ludhiana is extremely condemnable. My condolences to the families of those who've lost their lives and prayers of quick recovery for the injured. Strict action must be taken at the earliest against those guilty."



Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi too condemned the incident and said inimical forces seeking to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in the state would never succeed in their nefarious designs.



He said everybody knew the timing and the handiwork of those forces as the Assembly polls were drawing near and they were hell-bent upon hatching such conspiracies to disturb the hard-earned peace and harmony in the state.



Two people died and five received injuries in an explosion in the district court complex of Ludhiana city in Punjab in the bomb explosion.



The court complex is located close to the district Commissioner's office.



The explosion took place in the washroom on the second floor at around 12 noon, said the police.



Not many people were present at the time of the explosion owing to strike by lawyers. One of the injured has been identified as advocate R.S. Mand.



The intensity of the blast was so huge that it damaged nearby walls and shattered window glasses.



