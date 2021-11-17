Rahul Dholakia to make digital debut with series honouring US law enforcing officers

Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) 'Raees' director Rahul Dholakia is all set to foray into the digital space with a series based on 'Police Unity Tour', an initiative in the US that entails a four-day bicycle ride from New Jersey to Washington D.C. in honour of law enforcment officers who have died in the line of duty.



Dholakia said: "The idea of foraying into the digital space is exciting for me. It's an honour to be able to piece together a series that honours Law Enforcing Officers in the USA.



He added: "I've been promised full support by the Police Unity Tour organisation to bring this subject to the fore. I was allowed to document the entire tour and that's a first in the organisation's 25 years of operation. The stories of these bravehearts need to be told."



The filmmaker was invited by the organisers of the Police Unity Tour by CEO Pat Montuore, Executive Director Harry E. Phillips and longtime supporter Albert Jasnai. The tour took off from New Jersey on October 10 and arrived in the capital Washington D.C. on October 14.



The primary purpose of the Police Unity Tour is to raise awareness of officers who have died in the line of duty and to raise funds for the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial and Museum. The journey (from New Jersey to Washington DC) is long and challenging; the participants prepare for it throughout the year.



Dholakia met various officers, survivors, and families of all those who battle with life and death every day.



Dholakia's next feature is a powerful story of a Mumbai-based firefighter. It is being produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment. He is currently also developing films for his own banner in the US.



