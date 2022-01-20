Rahul aide holds Twitter poll for Punjab CM, Channi comes first

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) Though the Congress in Punjab has been maintaining that it will not go to polls with a CM face, but a Twitter poll by a Rahul Gandhi's aide may stir a new controversy in the state.



The Twitter poll was conducted by Rahul Gandhi's aide Nikhil Alva who in the poll asked who should be CM's face in Punjab. About 69 per cent respondents voted in favour of Charanjit Singh Channi, the incumbent Chief Minister, followed by Navjot Singh Sidhu getting 12 per cent and then Sunil Jakhar with 9 per cent votes. But they are way behind Channi.



The total votes polled were 1,283.



Alva, who is with Rahul Gandhi and looks after his social media outreach, is son of Margret Alva. Reacting to it Alva said, "this is a good platform to take political feedback from people having political conscience, there is no harm in it."



He Said there is nothing serious about it. It's about a feedback session and there should be no controversy on it.



The party has, however, categorically stated that it is unlikely to project anyone as the CM face and will go with collective leadership in the state. The issue will be settled after the results are out.



In Punjab, state president Navjot Singh Sidhu asserting himself for the top post ahead of the polls, is trying to garner support among party colleagues. Chief Minister Channi too is trying to impress the party high command. The party is trying to balance the warring factions and pacify the leaders.



In Punjab, the AAP has made Bhagwant Mann a CM candidate after his name was cleared by Arvind Kejriwal after receiving over 21 lakh responses from the people, with 93 per cent of them favouring his name.



--IANS

miz/skp/