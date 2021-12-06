Rahi reigns supreme in Women's 25M Pistol with hat-trick of National wins

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) Reigning Asian Games champion Rahi Sarnobat stamped her authority over the Women's 25M Pistol event, winning her third successive Nationals on the concluding day of the 64th National Shooting Championship competitions at the Karni Singh Shooting Range, here on Monday.



Maharashtra's Rahi shot a solid 37 in a top draw final to see off young and in-form challengers to her crown. 14-year old Namyaa Kapoor of Delhi, recently crowned Junior World Champion in the event, won silver with 31 and reigning Youth Olympic Games and 10M Air Pistol National Champion Manu Bhaker of Haryana, claimed bronze with 27-hits.



In Bhopal where the Rifle Nationals are taking place, Shriyanka Sadangi of Odhisa won her first Women's 50M Rifle 3 Positions (3P) national crown, finishing the 45-shot eight-woman final with a score of 454.9 points. Madhya Pradesh's Mansi Kathait won silver with 453.5 while West Bengal's Ayushi Podder won bronze with 440.9.



Namyaa did win the Junior Women's 25M Pistol competition, getting the better of Manu 5-4 in a shoot-off. Esha Singh settled for bronze. In the Junior Women's 3P, Nishchal of Haryana won the gold with a new finals record score of 452.9. Madhya Pradesh's Ashi Chouksey was second with 450.9 while Sift Kaur Samra of Punjab won bronze with 440.7.



