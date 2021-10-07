RAF brings peace wherever it goes: MoS Nityanand Rai

By Amresh Srivastava

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 7 (IANS) Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Thursday said that the Rapid Action Force (RAF) brings peace in a short span of time wherever it goes and comes up to the expectations of the nation.





Speaking at the 29th Foundation Day of the RAF here, he said the force has been dealing with anti-national elements effectively and in a fearless manner.



"Because of its prompt and effective management in controlling the riots and violent agitations, the Ministry of Home Affairs in 2018 asked the CRPF to raise five more battalions for this purpose," Rai said.



Hailing the role of the RAF in the country and abroad as well, he said the units of this force have been deployed in countries like Kosovo, Liberia and other nations under UN Peacekeeping Mission.



In 2007, the RAF created history by deploying the first all-women police unit with the United Nations Mission in Liberia for the protection of the President House there, he added.



Referring to the contribution of the RAF during the covid pandemic, Rai said that this force has made a distinct identity for itself by serving the people of the country and helped them in many ways during the lockdowns as well.



He also said that the government has taken many steps for the modernization of the Central Reserve Police Force and provided it with modern weapons and other logistics.



He reiterated that under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government and under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, several facilities were introduced like canteen, Ayushman Bharat, cashless treatment in private hospitals. Air courier services for the troopers posted in Jammu and Kashmir, Left Wing Extremism areas and in the North East regions and PM Scholarship scheme for the children of the security personnel have been provided to the Central Armed Police Forces personnel.



On the occasion, he also gave the President Police Medals to the officers and jawans of the Force and trophies to different battalions for their performance in administration and operations.



The Rapid Action Force, a specialised wing of the Central Reserve Police Force to deal with riots and crowd control, will also respond in case of any natural disaster including chemical or nuclear leaks.



The force is now introducing its new unit that has been trained to respond in case of any natural calamity or chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear warfare hazards.



