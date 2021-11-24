'Radhe Shyam' makers bank on Prabhas, opt for muted hype compared to Sankranti rivals

Hyderabad, Nov 24 (IANS) 'Radhe Shyam', the Prabhas star vehicle, slated for a Sankranti 2022 release, is up against 'RRR' and 'Bheemla Nayak', but unlike the competition, it is not as much visible on social media as its fans would like it to be.



When 'Ee Raathale', the first single from the Telugu time travel drama set in the backdrop of Europe of the 1970s, was released some time back, there was some euphoria over the upcoming movie, but then it died down and the competition took over.



The song showed Prabhas and his female lead, Pooja Hegde, and it was well-received by the media, but since then, there's been radio silence from the makers of 'Radhe Shyam'. Sources close to them say they are confident that they can bank on the 'Baahubali' star's charisma to turn the film into a superhit.



Prabhas, incidentally, plays a palmist who can sense the future in this film directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.



--IANS

