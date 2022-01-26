R-Day: Proud moment for French Ambassador as Rafale soars high

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) It was a proud moment for French Ambassador Emmanual Lenain when the Rafale fighter jets formed a part of the largest aerial disply at the 73rd Republic Day celebrations.



Seated in the diplomatic lounge, it seemed tough for the French envoy to shoot the video while the French-made Rafale flew past Rajpath, but he did and and shared it on social media.



Later Lenain tweeted: "Always a proud moment to witness IAF Rafale fighter jets in the Republic Day flypast! Truly breathtaking maneuvers by@IAF_MCC's talented pilots."



The French made Rafale fighter jets were the part of Indian Air Force contingent this year for the fly past on the Republic day celebrations. Baaz formation comprising a Rafale, and two Jaguars, MiG-29s, Su-30 MKIs each in a seven aircraft 'Arrowhead' formation stunned the spectators.



In recent years, the defence cooperation between India and France have scaled new heights. France hosted the sixth edition of the joint Army exercise "EX SHAKTI" from November 15 to 26. The joint drills took place in south-eastern France.



Meeting of the 17th France-India High Committee on Defence Cooperation between DGRIS Alice Guitton and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar took place in Paris on November 25, 2021.



