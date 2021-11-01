Quran recitation, 'havan' mark opening of UP business venture

Muzaffarnagar, Nov 1 (IANS) In Muzaffarnagar, a city in Uttar Pradesh ravaged by communal riots not so long ago, two business partners Jitendra Rathi and Adil Faridi launched their sugar cane crushing unit by organising a Quran recitation and 'havan' as an expression of solidarity, harmony and mutual respect.



The event was held in Falauda village on the Meerut-Haridwar highway in Purkazi area.



Rathi (55) and Faridi (40) have known each other for over three decades now.



Faridi said the 'havan' and Quran recitation was organised with an aim to spread the message of communal harmony.



he Quran recitation took place first, followed by the 'havan' at the same venue.



"We wanted to show that both, Hindus and Muslims, can live together, in harmony. We should respect each other's religion and beliefs because no religion teaches hatred," said Rathi.



In 2013, Muzaffarnagar was ripped apart by communal violence between Jats and Muslims, resulting in the death of 60 people and the displacement of over 50,000 others.



