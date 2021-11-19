Quintuplets born for 1st time in 34 yrs in S.Korea

Seoul, Nov 19 (IANS) A healthy set of quintuplets has been born in South Korea for the first time in 34 years, doctors said on Friday.



A 30-year-old woman gave birth to four girls and one boy at the Seoul National University Hospital late Thursday, reports Yonhap News Agency.



They were delivered via caesarean section involving more than 30 medical staff members led by professor Jun Jong-kwan, according to the hospital.



It marked the first birth of quintuplets in the country since 1987.



The last quintuplet birth had also occurred at the hospital.



Like other multiples, the newborns are smaller and lighter than average single babies but have no health problems, the hospital said.



The parents, both 30, are Army captains serving in the 17th Army Division.



The mother became pregnant with the help of artificial insemination. Initially she conceived six babies but miscarried one.



