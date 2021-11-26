Python trapped in wire fencing rescued from Air Force Station in Agra

Agra, Nov 26 (IANS) A six-foot-long Indian Rock Python was rescued by the Wildlife SOS after it was found entangled in a razor wire fencing along the boundary wall of the Air Force Station in Arjun Nagar, Agra.



The snake was safely rescued and is currently under medical observation.



The 24-hour helpline of Wildlife SOS received a call late on Thursday night about a python in distress at the Air Force Station. The security officers patrolling the base found the large snake inextricably tangled in the razor wire fencing along the boundary wall near the Arjun Nagar gate. Concerned for its safety, the officers immediately reported the incident to Wildlife SOS.



It took the rescue team nearly an hour to safely extricate the python, which is currently under medical treatment and observation.



Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder of Wildlife SOS, said, "Handling snakes can be quite challenging, especially when they get stuck or trapped in such dangerous situations. We are grateful to the Air Force officials for reporting the incident to us. Their timely intervention helped save the python's life."



Baiju Raj M.V, Director, Conservation Projects, Wildlife SOS, said, "Since razor wires have sharp blades sticking out, our team had to ensure their safety as well as that of the python's during the rescue operation. Over the years, our team has successfully rescued and relocated several animals caught in distress situations from the Air Force Station premises."



Around the same time, the rapid response unit of Wildlife SOS also rescued a three-foot-long Monitor lizard from inside a house in Kalindi Vihar, Agra. The lizard was later safely released back in its natural habitat.



