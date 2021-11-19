'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya' ends with last episode 'Simply Complicated'

Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) The popular television series 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya' is ending after 12 seasons, as the last episode is ready to release on Saturday with the story titled 'Simply Complicated'.



The season finale will be featuring Richa Rathore and Mausam Dubey for the main protagonist - Aalya and Adi.



'Simply Complicated' is a love story of Aalya and Adi who are in a relationship for the last 10-11 years.



Aalya thinks her love story has no fun or excitement as everything is perfect and smooth. Hence, they decide to date, other people. Through various rounds of events, we see that Adi falls in love with a girl named Maya that complicates his relationship with Aalya.



Richa who is playing Aalya in the show is earlier seen in 'Aapki Nazron ne Samjha', 'RadhaKrishn', 'Divya Drishti', 'Kumkum Bhagya' and 'Naagin 4'.



Talking about the show, Richa said: "It's great to be part of such a popular show that continues to get better with each season. It's been one of my favourite shows for a very long time and I have always wanted to be a part of it. What adds to my happiness is the fact that I will play a character in the very last episode."



The TV series 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya' started in 2014 on Zing TV. Since then the show had a long run of 12 season. The title track of the show is sung by Jubin Nautiyal.



The final episode will be released on November 20.



