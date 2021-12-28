Putin says situation on Afghan-Tajik border causes alarm

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the situation on the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border is a cause for concern, Pajhwok News reported.



Putin voiced his concern at a meeting with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon in the Russian port city of Saint Petersburg on Monday.



"The situation on the border with Afghanistan now causes some alarm and concern," Putin was quoted as saying by a Russian media outlet.



The Russian leader told his Tajik counterpart that Russia and Tajikistan were developing cooperation on dealing with security issues.



He added some weapons and equipment had been provided to help Tajikistan's armed forces efficiently counter threats emanating from outside, the report said.



Moscow has been trying to fortify its military base in Tajikistan with weapons and other equipment.



On his part, Rahmon said that the two countries closely cooperate in the field of security, and he was ready to discuss international and regional issues, particularly the Afghan problem, with Putin.



