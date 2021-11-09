Purnima Khatun on getting emotional support from co-star Vishal Pandey

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Actress Purnima Khatun talks about her debut in the Hindi entertainment industry with actor Vishal Pandey in the video of Punjabi track 'Kamaal Kardi' sung by Veen Ranjha.



Purnima who has been working in the Assamese film industry says that it was a great working experience with Vishal in the music video.



She says: "Vishal Pandey is not only a good actor but also he is a good human being, this 'Kamaal Kardi' music video is my first project in the Hindi industry. I have worked a lot in the Assamese film industry. I planned to launch myself with a music video and I have not only acted in this video but also have produced the video."



She adds about her shooting experience and how Vishal supported her during the tough time.



"When it came to finalising the lead male co-actor with me, there were many options but me and my team chose Vishal Pandey. He has good youth following as well as he is a social media youth icon. During a shoot I realised he is not only a good actor but also a good human being. When I was leaving for shoot that time my father was not well and after completing a few days' shoot in Dubai I got the news that my father had passed away. I broke down and decided to come back to India but Vishal supported me a lot emotionally and helped to complete my shoot. I feel the blessings of my father. I am sure the audience will love our chemistry in 'Kamaal Kardi'," she adds.



--IANS

ila/kr