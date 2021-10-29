Punjab will be freed from criminals, Kejriwal assures traders

Bathinda (Punjab), Oct 29 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lashed out at the corruption, crime and mafia rule in Punjab on Friday. He announced that if his party forms the government in 2022, Punjab will be freed from criminals, the corrupt and inspector raj.



After April 1 next year, the AAP government will be responsible for the safety of every trader and businessman, he said.



Addressing a programme in Bathinda town he made two announcements for businessmen. Kejriwal said that after the formation of the AAP government, the responsibility for the security of every trader would be "ours" (the AAP government).



"Stop being afraid and start planning for business and industry development now," he said.



Second, he announced that like Delhi, the AAP would give an honest government in Punjab too.



Kejriwal appealed to the people, "Punjab has given a lot of opportunities to the Congress, the Akali Dal and the Bharatiya Janata Party to form the government, but now give the Aam Aadmi Party a chance. Give it a chance and no one will be able to shake the AAP government like Delhi."



AAP Punjab president Bhagwant Mann, Punjab affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh, co in-charge Raghav Chadha, Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema were present on the stage at the function, while senior leader and MLA Aman Arora officiated on the stage.



Kejriwal sought the cooperation of the traders and businessmen and appealed to the entire business community to become partners in the honest AAP government to be formed in Punjab.



"Like other parties we have come not to take money from the traders but to seek cooperation and share in the government as Punjab has to be established on another level and has to be taken to the pinnacle of development."



Kejriwal said the traders and businessmen were living in fear. "How will business thrive in such an environment? On the contrary, the traders will want to limit their trade."



Criticizing the Channi government, Kejriwal said it was easy to imitate the common man, but difficult to implement because Chief Minister Charanjit Singh, after seeing the AAP government's work, announced the abolition of inspector raj, participation of traders and provision of facilities to industries, but does not implement them.



--IANS

