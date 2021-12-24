Punjab transport minister misbehaved with staff at Kejriwal's residence: Sisodia

New Delhi, Dec 24 (IANS) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday alleged that Punjab Transport Minister Amrinder Singh Brar reached Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence and misbehaved with security guards and staff, saying that the Delhi government is not letting Punjab Roadways buses reach the airport whereas it is putting no such restrictions on the Badal family's buses.



"Punjab transport minister has alleged that we are restricting Punjab Roadways buses and allowing Badal's busses to operate in the capital. Now I would like to expose how the latter's buses are operating in the state of Punjab. Punjab government is fully aware of the fact that these buses run for 200-250 kms and are neither stopped in Punjab, nor in Haryana. It is only the Delhi government that stops Badal's buses," Sidodia, accompanied by Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, said in a virtual brief on Friday evening.



Started in 2007 with just 10 buses, the father-son duo and former chief minister and deputy chief minister of Punjab -- Parkash Singh Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal -- own a major stake in the state's private bus services.



Sisodia said that the Delhi government has seized 115 buses owned by the Badal family in a month and 75 in the past three days. "These buses also run in the state of Haryana and Punjab and neither BJP nor Congress has done anything to stop their illegal operation in their respective states. Channi's government too should follow Delhi's suit and start seizing these illegally run buses first and later point fingers at us," he added.



He underlined the Supreme Court's order according to which inter state buses can only run from ISBT i.e. Inter State Bus Terminal. "Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport is not ISBT, Punjab transport minister should keep this in mind," he added.



