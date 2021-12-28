Punjab to extend relief to Basmati farmers

Chandigarh, Dec 28 (IANS) After talks with the Kisan Majdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday decided to extend relief of Rs 17,000 per acre to the Basmati growers, whose crops have been substantially damaged due to hailstorm during the Kharif season.



Following the assurance, KMSC announced to postpone its 'rail roko' agitation.



During discussion with KMSC delegates led by state president Satnam Singh Pannu, the Chief Minister urged them to shun the path of agitation as his government is already sensitised to their hardships and concerns.



However, Channi said the 'rail roko' has already adversely impacted the supply of urea and DAP across the state, thus further accentuating their woes, especially during the current Rabi season.



Several issues, including the cases registered against farmers in Delhi and by the Railway Protection Force during the farmers' agitation, debt waiver, providing jobs and compensation to the families of the farmers who sacrificed their lives during the agitation were discussed, an official statement said.



The Chief Minister assured the delegation that he would soon take up the matter with Home Minister Amit Shah for prompt withdrawal of cases registered against farmers during the yearlong agitation against three farm laws.



--IANS

vg/arm