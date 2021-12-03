Punjab Police recover tiffin bomb, four hand grenades

Chandigarh, Dec 3 (IANS) The Punjab Police on Friday recovered four hand grenades and one tiffin bomb concealed in a sack from Salempur Araiyan village in Gurdaspur district, close to the Indo-Pakistan border.



Sharing details, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota said keeping in view the recent recoveries of RDX, hand grenades and pistols from the border district, strong barricading has been done.



He said that during checking near Salempur Araiyan village, the police found a sack in the bushes on the roadside. On checking, four hand grenades and one tiffin bomb concealed in it were recovered.



Bomb disposal teams have defused the explosive material, he added.



The DGP said on the directions of Deputy Chief Minister Sukjhinder Singh Randhawa, the police, especially the border districts police forces, are on high alert and night domination operations are being carried out daily.



Several ADGP-rank officers have been deputed to supervise the night domination operations in the border districts, he said.



Earlier this week, the police in Gurdaspur recovered 0.9 kg RDX and two hand grenades after the disclosure by Sukhwinder Singh, alias Sonu, of Lopoke in Amritsar.



