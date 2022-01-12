'Punjab needs serious people': Manish Tewari attacks Channi, Sidhu

New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANS) Congress MP from Punjab's Anandpur Sahib has once again attacked Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state party president Navjot Singh Sidhu on reports that both are pushing to be named as the Chief Ministerial candidates.



Tewari on Wednesday said, "Punjab needs serious people", and took potshots on both Channi and Sidhu and dubbed them as non serious persons who are entertaining people.



Tewari tweeted, "Punjab requires a CM who has solutions to Punjab's challenges, capacity to take tough decisions. Punjab Needs serious people whose politics is Not Social Engineering, Entertainment, Freebies and NOT regime favourites rejected by people in successive elections."



The Congress, so far, has not named any one as the Chief Ministerial face for the upcoming Assembly elections as the party considers that this leads to infighting and internal rift.



But state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday said it is the people who will choose the next Chief Minister of the state and not the high command.



Unveiling the first set of plans in his Punjab Model with focus on resurrection of Punjab, Sidhu, in the absence of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and his Cabinet colleagues, told the media here: "Punjab Model is people's model, an effort to give a roadmap to return power to people."



To counter the powerful 'mafia model', which has power to even stop the notification of Cabinet passed resolution, he said a model is needed to redistribute state resources and give power back to the rightful beneficiaries.



--IANS

miz/dpb