Punjab invites applications for allotment of 25,000 EWS houses

Chandigarh, Dec 14 (IANS) In order to provide constructed houses to the economically weaker section (EWS) across the state, the Punjab Cabinet on Tuesday approved invitation of applications for allotment of 25,000 houses to be constructed by urban development authorities.



The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Charanjit Channi here.



The applications for these houses along with necessary documents would be invited from the eligible applicants as per approved policy. The dwelling units would have carpet area of approx 30 square metres.



This pro-poor scheme would be instrumental in benefitting nearly 25,000 EWS families of the state, who do not own a dwelling unit will get ownership of the same for healthy and safer lifestyle, a statement said.



According to a spokesperson for the Chief Minister's Office, at present 397.048 acre land is available for EWS housing in all the development authorities.



WAPCOS Ltd, a public sector undertaking of the Central government, has been recently engaged through open selection process as project management consultants for this project for end-to-end execution of the project.



In every EWS pocket, 80 per cent of area will be for houses at the rate of 85 units per acre, while 20 per cent area will be left for a school, dispensary, playground, and community centre.



To provide better health facilities to the people at their doorstep, the Cabinet also approved creation of 775 posts, including of senior medical officer, medical officers, staff nurse, pharmacist, laboratory technician, etc by upgrading 28 health institutions.



It also gave approval for the opening of new trauma centre at the Community Health Centre in Morinda town.



