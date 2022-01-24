Punjab Governor honours ice hockey champs from Ladakh

Chandigarh, Jan 24 (IANS) After winning the 9th IHAI National Womens Ice Hockey Championship in Himachal Pradesh, the winning team from Ladakh on their way back home was felicitated by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, here on Monday.



The 9th National Women's Ice Hockey Championship was held at the Ice-Skating Rink in Kaza in Lahaul Spiti district. Teams from Himachal Pradesh, Telengana, Ladakh, ITBP Ladakh, Chandigarh and Delhi took part in the event.



Congratulating the winners, Purohit said it is indeed great to know that most of the girls hailing from remote villages of Ladakh have made their way into the team and won the national championship.



Saluting girl power on the occasion of National Girl Child Day, Purohit said ice hockey is a tough sport played in gruelling conditions and rural girls making their mark in this game indeed deserves to be appreciated.



Wishing them all the best for future endeavours, the Governor said seeing the rural girls rising and shining at the international level in the future would be a proud moment for all Indians.



He also hoped the small interaction during the team's transit visit would promote goodwill and foster national integration.



The six women ice hockey teams participated in the national championship at the country's highest open-air rink developed at an altitude of 3,720 metres in the picturesque but snow-marooned Kaza, a cold desert town in Spiti Valley.



The Ladakh women's team won the gold in the championship organised by the Ice Hockey Association of India (IHAI).



--IANS

vg/arm







