Punjab gives interim relief to construction workers

Chandigarh, Nov 3 (IANS) To mitigate sufferings owing to loss of livelihood amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi on Wednesday announced another installment of interim relief of Rs 3,100 each for construction workers registered with the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.



Making this announcement on the eve of Diwali, Channi said: "The financial grant of Rs 3,100 is a 'shagun' for the construction workers and their families on the joyous festival of lights."



He said the amount would be directly transferred into their bank accounts. The board has 3.17 lakh registered construction workers on rolls and the disbursement is likely to involve an expenditure of Rs 90-100 crore.



Channi also asked the sarpanches and councillors to get maximum number of construction workers registered so that they could be benefitted from welfare schemes of the board.



Meanwhile, Labour Minister Sangat Singh Gilzian said with the considerable improvement in the Covid situation, all-out efforts are being made to accelerate the pace of construction activity.



