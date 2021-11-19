Punjab CM opens 'Dastan-e-Shahadat' to showcase Sikh history

Chandigarh, Nov 19 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, accompanied by Governor Banwarilal Purohit, on Friday dedicated the 'Dastan-e-Shahadat' to connect the youth with the glorious past of supreme sacrifices in the Sikh history.



Extending his greetings to the people on Prakash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev, the Chief Minister said it was really a matter of great honour to inaugurate this prestigious project which happens to coincide with Gurpurab.



Speaking on the occasion, Channi said he was fortunate enough that dream of his life has been fulfilled with the completion of this state-of-the-art theme park project, which would go a long way in apprising the visitors about the saga of Kacchi Garhi.



He said the battle of Sri Chamkaur Sahib is a watershed moment in the Indian history where just 42 brave warriors, including the elder Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh, who valiantly fought against the coalition forces of the Mughals.



Dwelling on the concept of the theme park, the Chief Minister said the sacred soil of Sri Chamkaur Sahib is soaked with the blood of "our brave warriors who made unparalleled sacrifices and displayed heroic deeds during the battle against the Mughals".



Channi also complimented former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for initiating this prestigious theme project during his tenure, which has now been finally completed after meticulous planning and reviewing its progress from time to time by him as the Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs.



Channi along with the Governor visited the beautifully designed 11 galleries at the theme park, which effectively showcase Sikh history and glorious heritage from first Guru Sri Guru Nanak Dev to the legendary Sikh warrior Baba Banda Singh Bahadur.



The presentations made there enabled the viewers to have an immersive experience, taking them back to an era in which these events actually took place. Both Chief Minister and Governor also witnessed audio-visual presentation on the Sikh history during their visit to the galleries.



In his address, the head of Nihang Buddha Dal, Baba Balbir Singh, lauded the efforts of the Chief Minister for ensuring holistic development of Sri Chamkaur Sahib, especially accomplishing the gigantic task of theme park.



He said the theme park project would enable the devotees visiting this holy town to apprise them about rich legacy of Sikh 'panth'.



Earlier, the Chief Minister and the Governor paid obeisance at Gurdwara Sri Qatalgarh Sahib, and inaugurated the heritage street from the main road to the Gurdwara while joining the procession from heritage street to theme park.



