'Punjab CM failed in his duty to provide security to Modi'

Chennai, Jan 6 (IANS) Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and AIADMK Coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Thursday condemned the Congress government in Punjab for the serious breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security during his recent visit there.



In a statement issued here, Panneerselvam said it is clear that Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has failed in his dury and so has his government.



Not only the Punjab Government has failed, it had also disrespected the freedom fighters as Modi was not able to pay his respects to the freedom fighters memorial, Panneerselvam said.



Panneerselvam condemned the Punjab government for not providing sufficient security for Modi during his visit but also for disrespecting the freedom fighters.



