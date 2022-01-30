Punjab CM Channi to contest from second seat of Bhadaur

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) The Congress on Sunday released the third list of candidates for Punjab assembly polls. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will contest from second seat of Bhadaur. He is also contesting from Chamkaur Sahib.



While Vishnu Sharma has been named candidate from Patiala which is the home turf of former chief minister Amarinder Singh.



The other candidates are -- from Attari Tarsem Singh Sialka, Khem Karan - Sukhpal Singh Bhullar, Nawan Shahr - Satbir Singh Saini, Ludhiana South - Ishwarjot Singh Cheema, Jalalabad - Mohan Singh Phalianwala, Bhadaur (SC) - Charanjit Singh Channi, Barnala - Manish Bansal, Patiala - Vishnu Sharma.



The Congress is trying to sort out issue of CM face in the state and Rahul Gandhi on Thursday categorically said that it will announce a chief ministerial candidate after consulting the party workers.



Both Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu have urged Rahul Gandhi to announce a CM face well ahead of the polls, instead of going with the collective leadership.



"Both (Channi and Sidhu) have assured me that they will help whoever is named as the CM face," said Rahul Gandhi, who kickstarted Congress' election campaign in Punjab on Thursday after paying obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.



At the same time, he said that there should be a dedicated manifesto for the women of Punjab.



--IANS

miz/skp/