Punjab Cabinet accepts resignation of Advocate General

Chandigarh, Nov 9 (IANS) The Punjab Cabinet on Tuesday accepted the resignation of Advocate General A.P.S. Deol -- a decision that is seen in political circles as lessening the "friction" between Chief Minister Charanjit Channi and Congress state chief Navjot Sidhu.



The post will be filled by Wednesday, Channi told the media here.



Sidhu has been demanding the replacement of Deol, who had represented former Director General of Police Sumedh Singh Saini in cases related to the 2015 sacrilege and subsequent police firing on protesters.



Channi said the Advocate General resigned a few days ago.



"The Cabinet today accepted his resignation," he said, adding that it would be sent to the Governor.



"Tomorrow, the new AG will be appointed," he added.



Earlier, Sidhu had tweeted: "Technically, any lawyer can become AG and any IPS officer can become DG but if we talk about morals and ethics of government, as we promised to the people of Punjab that we will give justice to them in sacrilege cases."



