Punjab BJP supports formation of general category commission

Chandigarh, Dec 12 (IANS) The BJP in Punjab on Sunday supported the demand of people belonging to the general category for the formation of a general category commission and a welfare board.



They have been staging protests against the government over their demands since November 26.



BJP leader Vineet Joshi said the two demands of the people of the general category are justified. "The formation of a commission and welfare board for the general class will not cause any harm to people of any other category, but will definitely help every person of the general class."



"Also, the commission and the welfare board will listen to the demands and complaints of the general class students, employees, farmers, traders, shopkeepers and the vendors," Joshi said in a statement.



He said the BJP governments have already formed such commissions in Gujarat in 2017, in Madhya Pradesh in September 2021 and in Himachal Pradesh two days ago.



"If the BJP government will be voted to power in Punjab in the 2022 assembly elections, the party will constitute the general category commission and general category welfare board on priority," added the BJP leader.



--IANS

