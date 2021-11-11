Punjab Assembly passes resolution rejecting Centre's order on BSF

Chandigarh, Nov 11 (IANS) The Punjab Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution rejecting the Centre's order extending the BSF's jurisdiction.



Speaking in the House, Chief Minister Charanjit Channi termed it as unfortunate that the Shiromani Akali Dal "always saw everything through the narrow prism of politics", especially the issues of utmost importance like the devolution of more powers to states, transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab, besides the Sri Anandpur Sahib resolution.



He accused the Akalis the "gateway" through which the RSS, "which has always been inimical to the interests of Punjab, managed to make inroads in the state".



"When the RSS and its political wing, the BJP, undermined the federal structure of the country by revoking the Article 370, not only did the Akalis took sides with the BJP but SAD President Sukhbir Badal spoke in favour of the move and even went to the extent of not voting against the undemocratic move," said Channi, holding the Akalis responsible for imposition of such decisions on Punjab.



Refuting the criticism hurled at him on meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Channi said that his meetings with both the dignitaries were a courtesy call.



"Perhaps the Akalis have chosen to forget very conveniently that I wrote letters to the Union Government emphasising the reopening of the Sri Kartarpur Sahib corridor, besides pleading with it repeatedly to roll back the three draconian agricultural farm laws which are striking at the very roots of the farming sector which forms the backbone of our agrarian economy."



The Chief Minister further apprised the House that in his meetings with the Union government on security issues, he always took the consistent stand that international borders should be sealed so that drugs could not enter Punjab.



"I never ever asked them to increase the jurisdiction of the BSF in the state which I am being falsely accused of. I am vehemently in opposition to this move by the government of India."



