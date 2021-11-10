Punjab approves policy for cotton farm labourers

Chandigarh, Nov 10 (IANS) In a bid to provide financial relief to cotton farm labourers, the Punjab Cabinet on Wednesday approved the policy formulated for extending relief to the families of cotton-picking farm labourers affected by the damage caused to the crop by the pink bollworm disease.



With this decision, 10 per cent of total compensation to be given to the farmers on this count would be provided to the families of cotton picking farm labourers affected by the pest attack on cotton crop.



On the issue of Post-Matric SC Scholarship Scheme, the Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Charanjit Channi, deliberated up on the hardships faced by students who are beneficiaries of the scheme.



It was highlighted that this scheme was shared between the Centre and the state government in the ratio of 60:40. However, the Centre stopped giving its share from 2016 onwards under this scheme.



Resultantly, the Cabinet decided the state government would bear its liability of 40 per cent amounting to Rs 433.96 crore since 2017-18, to be released in two installments during 2021-22 and 2022-23.



The Cabinet also gave approval to scrap the fee capping, thereby keeping the fee of students belonging to the Scheduled Caste on par with the general category students.



--IANS

vg/vd