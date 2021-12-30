Punjab announces Rs 124 cr bonanza for Asha, mid-day meal workers

Chandigarh, Dec 30 (IANS) Giving a bonanza of Rs 124.25 crore for Asha and mid-day meal workers as a New Year gift, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi on Thursday announced a fixed monthly allowance of Rs 2,500 for Asha workers against the earlier amount got by them on the basis of incentives.



Costing the state exchequer Rs 60 crore, the move will benefit nearly 22,000 Asha workers. They would also be now entitled for the facility of cashless health insurance scheme up to Rs 5 lakh, which would be done by the state free of cost so as to cover them against the probable risk of contacting infectious disease while performing their duty.



Similarly, in a major relief to nearly 42,500 mid-day meal workers working in 19,700 government and aided schools, Channi announced to enhance their fixed allowance from Rs 2,200 to Rs 3,000 per month.



This hike would entail an expenditure of Rs 64.25 crore on the state exchequer, an official statement said.



Besides, Channi also announced all the Asha workers and mid-day meal workers working across the state would be now entitled for full maternity leave on the pattern of other women government employees on a regular basis.



He declared that all Asha workers and mid-day meal workers would now get the hiked fixed allowance from January 1, 2022, and in future they would be getting these allowances for 12 months instead of 10 months earlier.



Addressing a public rally predominantly comprising Asha and mid-day meal workers, especially assembled in Chamkaur Sahib in Ropar district, the Chief Minister said the founder of Sikhism raised a voice against the maltreatment and discrimination meted out to the women in society and emphasised the need for giving equality to them.



