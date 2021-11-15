Punit J. Pathak on keeping himself updated about changing choreography, dance moves

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Choreographer Punit J. Pathak, who is right now part of 'Dance+' Season 6 as a Captain talks about keeping himself updated about the latest dance forms and choreography.



According to him the pace at which things are going, dance moves and choreography wise, it's extremely fast and it really makes him feel like one needs to be on their toes all the time, keep growing and exploring more.



He says: "Earlier, there was this concept of 2 minutes of fame which has now changed into 15 seconds of fame, given the reel culture. So yes, we have to be completely in sync with what's trending, what is happening, which step is in the trends and what song works, not only in India but all over the world and for that, social media has proved to be a huge help when it comes to keeping ourselves up to date with everything dance wise."



'Dance+' Season 6 consists of three teams and each is led by one captain. They are Salman Yusuff Khan accompanied by Shakti Mohan and Punit J. Pathak. On the other side Bollywood choreographer Remo Dsouza appears as the Super Judge and Raghav Juyal is the host of the show.



Punit further opens up about his favourite dance form and says: "My favourite dance form is something that I do. I do not believe there is a name to it. I feel and I go into a zone and I do it. Some people call it contemporary dance, some say it's abstract dance, some say it's contortion, so on and so forth but I do not think it's any of these. I try to do my own stuff and I also love doing it. Apart from that, I like dance forms that scream fun."



Ask him what qualities you look for in a contestant and he replies back, saying that honesty is the key characteristic of an artiste.



"Not only for this season, but every season the most important quality that I look for in a contestant is their honesty towards their art. It's a quality that shows itself naturally through a dancer's movements. You will feel the honesty as an honest artist will shine through and through," he says.



Punit continues: "Assuming they have an inbuilt love for the craft and a sense of the beats, honesty, hard work and passion would be my top three qualities while judging a contestant."



He concludes by revealing his association with the show and talking about the journey so far: "My journey has been so amazing that I would not want to call it a team, I would like to call it family instead," he concludes.



'Dance+' Season 6 airs on Star Plus.



--IANS

ila/kr