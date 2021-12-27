Pune: Wanted killers fire at team led by Police Commissioner

Pune, Dec 27 (IANS) Blatantly defying the law-enforcers, a three-member gang of persons wanted in connection with a shootout killing, opened fire at a police team led by Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash late last night, officials said here on Monday.



The shocking incident happened after 11.30 p.m. on Sunday when the police team laid a trap to nab three wanted killers, believed to be lurking in a forested spot around 35 kms from Chakan, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I), Manchak Ipper.



"We had received a specific intel tip-off of the accused hiding in the vicinity and the police team led by CoP, an ACP and others lay in wait for them. Suddenly, they started firing in the direction of police party which shot back in self-defence. There are no injuries in the firing," Ipper told IANS.



He discounted reports in a section of local media that the CoP Prakash and another policeman had been targeted in the bullets, and said that they had sustained injuries while chasing the criminals in darkness in the jungle.



After retaliatory firing of several rounds by both sides for over half an hour, the police team finally managed to apprehend the accused trio in the wee hours of today (Monday), said the officer.



Ipper added that the accused were absconding after committing the murder of a local gangster Yogesh R. Jagtap, 37, on Saturday at Katepuram Chowk in Pimple-Gurav area.



So far, the police have nabbed at least 10 persons in connection with Jagtap's killing and further investigations are underway by four police special squads.



