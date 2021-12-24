Pune shocked as wrestler shot dead inside vehicle in public view

Pune (Maharashtra), Dec 24 (IANS) In a shocking case, a wrestler was shot multiple times leading to his death as he was preparing to sit in his vehicle, police said here on Friday.



The incident happened around 10.40 p.m. on Thursday in Chakan on the outskirts of the city when the victim Nagesh S. Karale was getting into his SUV to go somewhere.



Suddenly, his vehicle was surrounded by a gang of at least four and they started firing bullets at him, hitting him several times, before disappearing from the crime spot.



The entire incident was captured on local CCTV cameras in which the assailants are also clearly seen shooting the 37-year old well-built wrestler.



Several people are said to have witnessed the chilling crime near the road with Karale lying in a pool of blood in the vehicle, and someone later called up the police who rushed there.



The wrestler was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead by the doctors.



The Pune Police have formed four special squads to apprehend Karale's killers who may have fled the city or are hiding in the district.



As per initial investigations, Karale's killing may have resulted out of some old business rivalry, but police have collected some clues and are probing from all angles.



