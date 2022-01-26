Puducherry logs 1,504 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hrs

Puducherry, Jan 26 (IANS) The Union Territory of Puducherry recorded 1,504 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours pushing the tally to 1.56 lakh cases, UT's Director of Health Services Dr. G. Sriramalu said on Wednesday.



In a statement, Sriramalu said that the territory currently houses 16,298 active cases. of the total, 233 patients were being treated in hospitals, while the 16,065 were under home isolation.



The Union territory, according to the Director of Health Services, discharged 1,597 patients in the last twenty-four hours. The overall recoveries in the UT stand at 1,38,545.



The test positivity rate in the Union Territory was 31.24 per cent, while the fatality and recovery rates were respectively 1.22 per cent and 88.38 per cent respectively.



A total of 15,27,024 doses of vaccine were administered so far with 9,19,024 beneficiaries administered with the first dose while 6,01,919 were inoculated with the second dose. As many as 6,081 persons were given booster doses, the statement said.



Mahe recorded 31 new cases, Yanam 149, Karaikal 264, and Puducherry 1060 fresh cases of the total of 1504 fresh cases, it added.



--IANS

aal/shb/

