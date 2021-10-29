Puducherry cop booked for tampering with his marks

Puducherry, Oct 29 (IANS) The CID Police of Puducherry have booked a head constable for tampering with his marks in the Sub-Inspector recruitment exam held in 2004.



The head constable, R. Pandyane, who was attached to the Viliyanur police station was booked under sections 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471( using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the IPC.



The policeman had appeared for a competitive exam conducted by the Puducherry public service commission on May 22, 2004.



Pandyane was not able to clear the exam and filed a petition under the Right to Information (RTI) Act in March 2020, 16 years after the exam stating that he wanted to examine his marks-list for the exam.



He was invited to inspect the marks list and according to the CID, he tampered upon the marks he obtained in Paper II from 57 to 87 but the total remained unaltered at 110 marks.



He submitted a representation to the Undersecretary (Home) on August 13, 2020, seeking posting as Sub Inspector with retrospective effect from 2004.



The Under Secretary (home) forwarded his representation to the selection committee that deals with the posting/ promotion of police officers and on inspection found that the marks he obtained in paper II was tampered upon. The committee found that the numeral "5" was tampered with to be read as "8".



The total marks, however, remained at 110 and this confirmed that he had tampered upon and the Superintendent of Police, Counalene Satis filed a complaint against R. Pandyane with the CID police who promptly commenced an inquiry into the case.



A senior home department official of the Puducherry UT while speaking to IANS said, "The CID has registered a case under various sections of IPC against Pandyane and investigation is on. Will take appropriate action after we receive the report from the CID."



If the charges against him are proved, Pandyane will be dismissed from service and will have to serve a jail term for forging the documents.



