PUBG: Battlegrounds is now free to play on PC, consoles
Wed, 12 Jan 2022 1641976209000
Bengaluru, Jan 12 (IANS) South Korean video game developer Krafton on Tuesday announced that its battle royale game PUBG: Battlegrounds is now free-to-play (F2P) on PC and consoles.
With the game's transition to F2P, it introduces Battlegrounds Plus, an optional premium account upgrade that allows players to access a variety of new and exclusive in-game features.
"This F2P transition, which was initially announced last month at The Game Awards (TGA), marks the start of a new era for the globally popular battle royale game," the company said in a statement.
While all new players will start with a basic account that offers access to most game features, they can upgrade to Battlegrounds Plus for a one-time fee of $12.99 and gain access to several features.
In addition to the F2P transition, update 15.2 is now live in PUBG: Battlegrounds.
The new update introduces Tactical Gear, a new category of in-game items that provide new and existing players with various options for improving their in-game performances that do not involve pure gunplay.
--IANS
vc/dpb
--IANS
