PTI dissolves organisational structure across Pak after poll loss

New Delhi, Dec 24 (IANS) Pakistan Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry, announced on Friday that after the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) suffered a huge blow in the first phase of the recently-held local body elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the party has decided to dissolve its organisational structure, Geo News reported.



Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the minister said that the party has decided to form a new constitutional committee to devise a strategy for the second phase of the local bodies polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



Speaking about the outcome of the polls, the minister said that he has received complaints that the tickets for the recently held LG polls in the province were distributed among families of party members.



"Prime Minister Imran Khan is very upset over party tickets being distributed on the basis of nepotism, as against the principles of fairness and merit," said Chaudhry, adding that in the light of the situation, the party has decided to dissolve its organisational structure across Pakistan, the report said.



