Psychotropic substances of Rs 23.36 cr seized in Punjab

Chandigarh, Jan 13 (IANS) After the Model Code of Conduct came into force in the state for the Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections, enforcement teams have seized valuables worth Rs 23.8 crore in violation of code, besides confiscating unaccounted cash till January 12, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Punjab S. Karuna Raju said on Thursday.



He said the surveillance teams have seized 797,66.512 litres of liquor valued at Rs 24 lakh. Similarly, the enforcement wings have recovered psychotropic substances amounting to Rs 23.36 crore, besides confiscating unaccounted cash of Rs 4 lakh, he added.



The Chief Electoral Officer revealed that as many as 1,028 highly sensitive areas have been identified.



Besides, 1,131 such persons have been identified, who can create disturbance, he said, adding that out of these persons action had already been initiated against 362 while the remaining would also be brought to book.



He said in security point of view preventive measures had been taken against 31 persons. He informed there were 998 non-bailable warrant cases under process in the state, of which, action had already been initiated against 873 persons under non-bailable warrants after the enforcement of Model Code of Conduct.



Teams have also removed as many as 49,852 defacements of public properties, while 16,900 on private properties.



As per the directions of the election commission, Raju said till date 12,684 out of 297,140 licensed weapons had been deposited in the state, whereas 17 weapons without licenses were seized in the state.



He also informed that 84 per cent of staff to be deployed in election duties have got their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while, 49 per cent staff is fully vaccinated.



