Provide best possible treatment to Srinagar attack injured: Lt Gov

Srinagar, Dec 13 (IANS) J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha directed the authorities concerned to provide best possible to the policemen injured in the terrorist attack on a Jammu and Kashmir Police on the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday.



"Strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack on J&K Police bus in Srinagar. My homage to our brave martyred police personnel. We are committed to ensure that perpetrators are punished. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.



"Directed the concerned authorities to provide best possible treatment to the injured. I pray for their speedy recovery. Our police and security forces are determined to neutralize the evil forces of terrorism," the Lt Governor's office tweeted.



Terrorists on Monday evening attacked a police bus at Pantha Chowk in Srinagar killing two police personnel and injuring 12 others, four of them critically. The injured policemen have been rushed to the hospital, the area cordoned off, and an operation has been started to nab the attackers.



