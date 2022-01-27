Protests break out in Nepal against China's interference

Morang (Nepal), Jan 27 (IANS) Nepali civil society group Rastriya Ekata Abhiyan on Thursday held a demonstration against China in Biratnagar, Morang, Khabarhub reported.



The demonstrators protested against excessive Chinese interference in Nepal's internal affairs, encroachment of Nepali territory at various places along the northern border, China-imposed unofficial blockade at border points affecting Nepali traders, and the apathy shown towards Nepali students who are yet to complete their medical degrees from Chinese universities, among others, the report said.



The demonstrators marched from Mahendra Chowk to Bhatta Chowk in Biratnagar, raising slogans against Chinese expansion and undue interference in the top political circle of the country. The protesters also burnt pictures of Chinese President Xi Jinping during the course of the demonstration.



Morang coordinator of the civil society group, Jitendra Yadav, said that the protest was held to draw attention to China's overarching interference in Nepal's internal affairs.



Binay Yadav, coordinator of Rastriya Ekata Abhiyan, said they were compelled to take to the streets as the Chinese intelligence agency, Ministry of State Security (MSS), was intensifying its influence in the country.



He also decried China's unofficial blockade at border points, and the northern neighbour not allowing Nepali medical students, whose future hangs in the balance, to return, among other issues, the report said.



