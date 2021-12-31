Protests begin in Sudan's capital, other cities to demand civilian rule

Khartoum, Dec 31 (IANS) Mass protests started in the Sudanese capital Khartoum and other cities to demand civilian rule.



According to eyewitnesses, various protests on Thursday headed to assemble at Sharwani bus station, to march to the Republican Palace.



Hundreds of army soldiers have been deployed at the entrances to the bridges linking the three major cities of Khartoum, Omdurman, and Bahri, most parts of which were closed by the authorities before the start of the demonstrations, said eyewitnesses.



Earlier on Thursday, the internet service on mobile phones was interrupted, Xinhua news agency reported.



The Sudanese Professionals Association, the body leading the protests, issued a statement on Wednesday urging the citizens to take part in protests set for Thursday.



Sudan has been suffering a political crisis after General Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, declared a state of emergency on October 25 and dissolved the Sovereign Council and government.



On November 21, Al-Burhan and the then removed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok signed a political declaration, which included reinstating the latter as Prime Minister, but the deal has so far failed to calm the street.



