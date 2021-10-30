Protesters take to streets in Khartoum against military coup in Sudan

Khartoum, Oct 30 (IANS) Demonstrators took to streets in Khartoum, Sudan, rejecting recent measures adopted by the army and demanded a civilian government.



On October 25, the Sudanese Army took measures ending the partnership between the military and civilian coalition ruling during the transitional period in Sudan.



Meanwhile, General Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency across the country and dissolved the sovereign council and government.



The Forces of Freedom and Change alliance, the civilian component in the ruling coalition, accused Al-Burhan of carrying out a military coup.



Since the announcement of foiling a coup attempt on September 21, the disagreements between the military and civilian partners in the transitional government have continued to escalate.



Sudan is in a 39-month transitional period and is ruled by a transitional government of military and civilian elements, which was established after the ouster of former President Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.



The transitional period is set to be followed by elections to form a new government.



