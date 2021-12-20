Protest held in TN against arrest of fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy

Chennai, Dec 20 (IANS) Tamil Nadu fishermen held road blockade at Rameswaram on Monday under the aegis of several fishermen organisations against the arrest of Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu by Sri Lankan Navy on charges of having crossed the international waters. Six fishing boats have also been seized by the Sri Lankan Navy.



Fishermen union leader S. Sesu Raja told IANS, "We are fighting for the release of 55 fishermen who are in the custody of the Sri Lankan Navy. We will hold a hunger strike on Wednesday at Thangachimandapam and will hold a rail roko on January 1 if fishermen are not released by then."



According to information available, 55 Indian fishermen are in judicial custody at Jaffna prison. It may be noted that 43 fishermen from Rameswaram and 12 from Mandapam were arrested and eight mechanized fishing boats were seized by the Sri Lankan Navy on Saturday.



Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin said that the Sri Lankan Navy has been regularly trying to prevent Indian fishermen from fishing.



