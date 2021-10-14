Production cuts on semiconductor shortages dent Sep PV sales

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Curtailed production due to semiconductor shortages heavily dented India's domestic passenger vehicle sales on a year-on-year and sequential basis in September.



Besides, challenges pertaining to high operating and ownership costs due to rising fuel and commodity prices subdued buyers' sentiments.



Accordingly, sales of passenger vehicles fell by over 41 per cent to 160,070 units in September as compared to 272,027 units sold during the corresponding month of 2020.



On a sequential basis, September's PV sales were far lower than August's level of 2,32,224 units.



The data furnished by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) does not include sales figures from some key players such as Tata Motors.



The PV sales data comprises cars, utility vehicles and vans.



