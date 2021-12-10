Production cuts due to semiconductor shortages dent Nov PV sales

New Delhi, Dec 10 (IANS) Curtailed production due to semiconductor shortages as well as high base effect dented India's domestic passenger vehicle sales, both on year-on-year and sequential basis, in November.



Besides, challenges pertaining to rising ownership costs due to commodity prices subdued buyers' sentiments.



At present, semiconductors play a critical part in the production of internal combustion engines. They are an integral part of all kinds of sensors and controls in any vehicle.



Lately, the shortage has extended waiting periods along with escalated prices.



Accordingly, the sales of passenger vehicles fell to 215,626 units in November as compared to 264,898 units sold during the corresponding month of 2020.



On a sequential basis, November's PV sales were lower than October's level of 2,26,353 units.



The data furnished by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) does not include sales figures from some key players such as Tata Motors. The PV sales data comprises cars, utility vehicles and vans.



--IANS

rv/vd