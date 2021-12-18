Probe ordered into massive fire in iconic Aizawl DC office

Aizawl, Dec 18 (IANS) The Mizoram government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the massive fire that destroyed most parts of the 131-year-old heritage building, which housed the Aizawl District Deputy Commissioner's (DC) office, officials said on Saturday.



Officials said that a massive fire on Friday reduced major parts of the DC office to rubble despite the Fire and Emergency services personnel with many firefighter engines fighting several hours. "Despite the best efforts of the Fire and Emergency services personnel, the fire had destroyed most parts of the building, including the Election Branch, Planning Branch, Arms Branch, ILP Branch, Census Branch, Establishment, Nazir, DC's office chamber, two additional DC and SDO (Sadar) office chambers," an official statement said.



None was, however, injured in the blaze. Another official notification said that the Aizawl Deputy Commissioner office temporarily shifted to the Old MLA Hostel at Khatla in the Aizawl city. The Aizawl Deputy Commissioner office shall remain closed to the public till December 25.



The 131-year old heritage building was the first office in the North Lushai Hills. The Lushai Hills was a part of Assam until 1972, when it was carved out as a Union Territory. Mizoram became the 23rd state of India, a step above Union Territory, on February 20, 1987.



Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Minister Lalchamliana, several other ministers and top officials have visited the site.



