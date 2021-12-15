Probe ordered into Head clerk exam paper leak claim: Guj selection board

Gandhinagar, Dec 15 (IANS) The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB)on Wednesday said that an inquiry has been ordered into the head clerk exams question papers leak claim by AAP.



"Till now, we have not received a single complaint regarding the exam paper leak. From the board's end, best efforts are maintained for transparency. Around 88,000 candidates had appeared at 782 centres for the exams out of the 2,41,400 applications for the 186 vacant posts of the head clerk," GSSSB chairperson Hasit Vora told media.



"We learnt about these allegations through TV media. We waited for one day for a complaint, but have not received any so far. We have formed 16 police teams. Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi has assured to take all steps to bring outr the truth. No one will be spared," he added.



The examination, he said, were taken in six districts-- Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Jamnagar. "We are in constant touch with the District Education Officer (DEO). The police has formed 16 teams to investigate. As soon as any authentic clue is found in these investigation, the board will file a formal complaint with the police," added Vora.



"Till then, we won't even release the answer keys to the examiners," added Vora.



Yuvrajsinh Jadeja, a leader of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Monday alleged that the question paper for the examinations for the 186 posts of head clerk got leaked and sold for about Rs 10 lakh.



"Over 1.50 lakh candidates appeared for the exam held on Sunday, whose question paper was leaked in Himmatnagar and had been accessed by Sunday morning by at least 72 candidates in Bhavnagar, Surendranagar and Vadodara," he had told media.



Claiming that the question paper was sold for as much as Rs 10 lakh, he demanded an inquiry into the matter.



--IANS

amc/shb/