Probe into tenders during Cong tenure too, Oppn complaint to Guv ridiculous: K'taka CM

Davanagere, Nov 26 (IANS) Terming the opposition Congress' letter to Governor Tavar Chand Gehlot demanding the dismissal of the BJP government as ridiculous, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that, "considering the Congress party's special interest about the percentage in tenders of civil works, tenders approved during their regime too would be subjected to a probe."



Speaking to mediapersons after participating in the 'Constitution Day' celebrations in Davanagere he said, "the letter to the Governor reflects the percentage culture that prevailed during the previous Congress regime towards the contractors."



"It is the Congress leaders who are the creators of a percentage culture. It is Congressmen who have been increasing it (percentage) periodically. The whispered conversation between two Congress leaders which was captured by visual media recently has blown the lid off the Congress' percentage culture. It is ridiculous that the same people have now lodged a complaint with the Governor," he said.



Referring to the reported letter written by the contractors to the PMO which triggered the row, Bommai said the letter had no details nor mentioned any specific cases. It was a general letter. "But still we have ordered a probe. Since Congress is showing keen interest in the percentage issue the tenders approved during their tenure too would be probed."



Replying to a question on whether Lakhan Jarkiholi will withdraw his nomination for the Legislative Council polls, the Chief Minister said, "I have spoken to Lakhan Jarkiholi and conveyed a clear message asking him to extend full support to our official candidate. Lakhan will take a final call about it after discussing it."



Meanwhile, a survey to estimate the crop losses in each district is underway. Paddy and jowar crops in north Karnataka and ragi, paddy and vegetables in south Karnataka have been badly hit by the rain and floods. The Finance Secretary has been instructed to release the crop compensation within 24 hours of uploading the survey reports in Parihara App, Bommai said.



The state would submit a memorandum to the Centre seeking financial assistance for flood relief after compiling a comprehensive report on the losses, Bommai added.



Referring to the ongoing Anti-Corruption Bureau raids on officers of various departments in the state the Chief Minister said the ACB is conducting massive raids as it has been given a free hand. The corrupt would be exposed and punished. "Our intention in this regard is very clear."



